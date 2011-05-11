Jamie Bicknell

Movie Catalogue

Just a quick mock up to see how I can display all the movie information I want. The only thing I'm not too keen on is the tiny boxes beneath the poster which indicate whether it's a DVD, Blu Ray or both.

Been playing around with various movie look-up APIs lately in the hope to build a system where I can catalog my own movie collection. More information can be found here http://tues.co/6cCC

EDIT: Forgot to mention a thanks to http://subtlepatterns.com/ (@subtlepatterns)

Posted on May 11, 2011
