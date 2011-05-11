Seth Rexilius

Pixis Brochure

Seth Rexilius
Seth Rexilius
Hire Me
  • Save
Pixis Brochure brochure layout construction
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2011
Seth Rexilius
Seth Rexilius
Branding & Packaging Design
Hire Me

More by Seth Rexilius

View profile
    • Like