Keenan Cummings

Shepherd

Keenan Cummings
Keenan Cummings
  • Save
Shepherd illustration
Download color palette

The original illo only had a sheep, but the client insisted on including a shepherd. Wondering if I need any more detail work on the Shepherd — I'd like to avoid putting facial features on him.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2011
Keenan Cummings
Keenan Cummings

More by Keenan Cummings

View profile
    • Like