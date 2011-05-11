Ian Tearle

Layer Styles CS5 Icon and Fluid

mac layer styles photoshop
Ok, so not much work gone into this, but had to suggest it, Layer Styles is going to live next to my Photoshop icon from now on running in a fluid browser window. Genius work from @mrflix (twitter).

Woops forgot the link: http://layerstyles.org/

Posted on May 11, 2011
