Ian James Cox

My Favourite Films Illustration

Ian James Cox
Ian James Cox
  • Save
My Favourite Films Illustration illustration hand-drawn pen line sketch
Download color palette

creating a montage illustration of all my favourite films. This is my first film, can you tell which it is?

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2011
Ian James Cox
Ian James Cox

More by Ian James Cox

View profile
    • Like