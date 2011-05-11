Adam Brackney

Citybuttons

kickstarter buttons button city icon
Finally finished the NY set of buttons for my City in a Jar project. Also started up a Kickstarter page to help fund a snazzy new label and some supplies...your monies would be greatly appreciated! http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/workerman/city-in-a-jar

Posted on May 11, 2011
