Glyphicons 1.3 are out – you may find the current version on www.glyphicons.com.

For the owners of PRO version – you may already find the new version in your inbox :)

Simple statistics:
50 new icons
6 redesigned ones
more than 20 adapted ones
10 previous icons removed

Posted on May 11, 2011
Graphic designer, focused on overall brand experience.
