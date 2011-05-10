Ignacio Gutierrez

Cooked Lobster

Ignacio Gutierrez
Ignacio Gutierrez
  • Save
Cooked Lobster lobster font texture
Download color palette

Some font experiments

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Ignacio Gutierrez
Ignacio Gutierrez

More by Ignacio Gutierrez

View profile
    • Like