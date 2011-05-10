Chris Coyier

Custom Header for Blog Post

Custom Header for Blog Post
Inspired by this color scheme started by Rogie and altered by Erin. I'm doing a round up blog post on a bunch of blogs I like and figured a custom header wouldn't hurt.

Posted on May 10, 2011
