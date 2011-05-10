Ryan Hudson-Peralta

MC Bombers

Ryan Hudson-Peralta
Ryan Hudson-Peralta
  • Save
MC Bombers mc bombers baseball grass bombs
Download color palette

Here is the website I made for my sons federation baseball team, the Motor City Bombers.

Much thanks to the Amazing Gedy Rivera for the inspiration and helping me find the grass & dirt I've looked all over for.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Ryan Hudson-Peralta
Ryan Hudson-Peralta

More by Ryan Hudson-Peralta

View profile
    • Like