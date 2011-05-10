Lo-Fi Heartbeat

Charlie Wagers

lomography
Early stages of working on collateral for an upcoming group Lomography show at Aperture in Cleveland. I'll have photos in this show, along with 5 other participants. More color & illustration on the way.

Posted on May 10, 2011
