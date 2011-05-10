April Sierra

VOIP Service Website

VOIP Service Website
This is the first draft of a VOIP phone service company. They haven't paid for a logo, so I just did a simple type-treatment. The challenge here was to display all of the features, yet keep it clean and uncluttered. I used Bookman for the headers and Neutra Text for the bullets. Constructive comments welcome!

Posted on May 10, 2011
