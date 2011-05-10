Kristy Stetson

UI - Editable Contacts Table

ui app application web web application contacts contacts ui table tables edit editable fields editable fields quick edit
Shot of an editable contacts table that I designed for a client's UI. The outlined field (second row) is directly editable - is similar to excel. The hover state is represented by blue highlighted row. Then checkboxes would be used in conjunction with the bulk actions menu. You could also edit all rows at once by checking the box in the header row.

