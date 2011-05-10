Dushan Milic

Shoot Yourself in the Foot

Shoot Yourself in the Foot illustration digital pen ink colour gun
Part of a larger piece (obviously) on Michael Ignatieff's decisions… basically, as it shows, shooting himself in the foot.

Posted on May 10, 2011
