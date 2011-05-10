Floris Voorveld

Sneakpeak Website

Floris Voorveld
Floris Voorveld
  • Save
Sneakpeak Website website branding printscreen screen graphic design webdesign din gibson jquery
Download color palette

My webdeveloper is finalizing my website, with me nagging about every little detail, poor guy :)

Went with different font, Uni Sans is cool but the webfont kinda sucks (especially the lowercase m x-height). My name is in Gibson now, the webfont is Din, far more consistent.

Thoughts are welcome, as far as you can judge by the sneak preview.

9654fa97feae29a109610ea49a8c4552
Rebound of
My Own Website
By Floris Voorveld
View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Floris Voorveld
Floris Voorveld

More by Floris Voorveld

View profile
    • Like