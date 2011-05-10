Pending Orders

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A small part of the back-end to a shopping cart I'm building for my sister's hand-made clothing business. The store will eventually go live at http://www.elizabethpearl.co.uk - but for now I'm still designing/coding it.
This is work-in-progress of the order display. Any suggestions are welcome - though I realise you can't see much in this set!
The icons are from the Fugue set - sometimes I think I overuse them!