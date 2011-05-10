Patrick Haney

Donation Form

Patrick Haney
Patrick Haney
Hire Me
  • Save
Donation Form form donations
Download color palette

Working on a donation form for a large, well-known organization. We needed it to feel short and easy to complete, but keep extra fields hidden until they're needed. It's not fancy, but it feels easy to use.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Patrick Haney
Patrick Haney
Designer. Developer. Not a sausage.
Hire Me

More by Patrick Haney

View profile
    • Like