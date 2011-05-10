Logan Mills Walters

Hello, Babies

Logan Mills Walters
Logan Mills Walters
  • Save
Hello, Babies illustration type babies vonnegut
Download color palette

My first dribbble! Wife suggested we put this quote in the new baby's room, this is what I came up with

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Logan Mills Walters
Logan Mills Walters

More by Logan Mills Walters

View profile
    • Like