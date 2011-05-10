Richard Miller

Westin Black

Richard Miller
Richard Miller
  • Save
Westin Black typography fonts serif black cooper black
Download color palette

This is Westin Black, I designed it as a Clarendon inspired alternative to Cooper Black. You can see the whole font at http://new.myfonts.com/fonts/millertype/westin-black/

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Richard Miller
Richard Miller

More by Richard Miller

View profile
    • Like