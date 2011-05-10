Dylan C. Lathrop

Good, Bad, and Ugly in Punditry

Dylan C. Lathrop
Dylan C. Lathrop
  • Save
Good, Bad, and Ugly in Punditry infographic design
Download color palette

Small snippet of an upcoming infographic for GOOD about the accuracy of political pundits.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Dylan C. Lathrop
Dylan C. Lathrop

More by Dylan C. Lathrop

View profile
    • Like