Bill Biwer

Inkspiriments

Bill Biwer
Bill Biwer
  • Save
Inkspiriments experiment cyan magenta yellow black grey
Download color palette

Documenting experiments with different ink types, meshes (thread diameters, open areas etc.) & substrates to see what kinds of crazy techniques can be accomplished.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Bill Biwer
Bill Biwer

More by Bill Biwer

View profile
    • Like