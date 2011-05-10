Matt Kaufenberg

Foiled by Ice Cream

Here's a collaborative piece i did with the insanely talented Chris Lee (thebeastisback.com). It's a tribute to the old Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle toys. I did Ace Duck and Chris did Slash and the background.

It's available as a print over at his store: http://thebeastshoppe.bigcartel.com/product/foiled-by-ice-cream

Posted on May 10, 2011
