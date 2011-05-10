Logotype In Action!

Well, starting off I got a Canon 60D, which is what took this picture. After the several (tons!) modifications to my logo I like the way it turned out in-action and, Colton's light leak kit (http://coltonrabon.com/index.php?/resources/light-leak-kit/) is ah'mazing!

Let me know what you think of the logo, or what could be improved.

