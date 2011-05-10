Silviu Stefu

S from my name and logo

Silviu Stefu
Silviu Stefu
Hire Me
  • Save
S from my name and logo logo seel stefusilviu
Download color palette

This is the "S" from my name logo.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Silviu Stefu
Silviu Stefu
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Silviu Stefu

View profile
    • Like