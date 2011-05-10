Andrew Power

Yeti

Andrew Power
Andrew Power
Hire Me
  • Save
Yeti yeti mountains pink teal abominable snowman snow winter rockies conquer
Download color palette

Small crop of a project I'm doing for World Skills practice. It's going to be a board game based on snakes and ladders, but instead documents a yeti trying to climb his way to the top of the rocky mountains.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Andrew Power
Andrew Power
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Andrew Power

View profile
    • Like