Eddie Wilson

Carousel - Available Today

Eddie Wilson
Eddie Wilson
  • Save
Carousel - Available Today mac app
Download color palette

http://carousel.mobelux.com/

Want to thank everyone who contributed some great feedback on my latest posts for this project. Mobelux just released Carousel today so I hope you guys really enjoy it!

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Eddie Wilson
Eddie Wilson

More by Eddie Wilson

View profile
    • Like