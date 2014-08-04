Dan Lehman

DESIGN IS

shopify illustration gif animated gif sketch type lettering sketch book
For the Shopify 'DESIGN IS' playoff, I've chosen to illustrate what is more or less my personal design mantra. I believe that intention and effort are always evident in good design, regardless of complexity.

I thought it would be fitting to physically build this gif rather than create it using vector art and AfterEffects. I constructed the illustration in my Moleskine sketch book, then scanned in each frame.

Rebound of
Design is… (Official Shopify + Dribbble Playoff)
By Shopify
Posted on Aug 4, 2014
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
