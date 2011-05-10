Bradley Hawkins

Some Stats

Bradley Hawkins
Bradley Hawkins
Hire Me
  • Save
Some Stats stats chart ui orange blue tooltip light
Download color palette

Working on a stats screen for a web app.Trying to bring some color into the project

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Bradley Hawkins
Bradley Hawkins
Interface Designer
Hire Me

More by Bradley Hawkins

View profile
    • Like