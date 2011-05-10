Phineas X. Jones

Former Owl Finished

Former Owl Finished owl skeleton illustration ink photoshop bird cerberus
As you can see, the former owl has been reanimated for unknown purposes by a small three-headed bird.

The whole magilla is here.

Posted on May 10, 2011
