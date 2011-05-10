Chris Wilson

Just ran across this icon that I created several years ago. Almost forgot all about it. The final size was 50px x 50px. It was for our internal Creative Services department. Done completely in Photoshop. The concept was obviously to mix traditional art techniques (pencil and brush) with the modern processes (digital ink and paint and drawing software).

Posted on May 10, 2011
