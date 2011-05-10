Mademoiselle Lychee

Kids Fairytale

Mademoiselle Lychee
Mademoiselle Lychee
Hire Me
  • Save
Kids Fairytale illustration fairytale girly kids fashion style
Download color palette

An illustration for an article about a shooting photo. subject : Kid's World.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Mademoiselle Lychee
Mademoiselle Lychee
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mademoiselle Lychee

View profile
    • Like