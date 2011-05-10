Brandon Ehrlich

Carnival Variation

Brandon Ehrlich
Brandon Ehrlich
  • Save
Carnival Variation carnival parade ribbon dimension shadow illustration lettering
Download color palette

An unused variation of the poster where I experimented with making the image look 3-dimensional, almost like ribbons falling into place on a page.

76e438ca322447a2b4a3368b575cfc70
Rebound of
Carnival Samba Parade
By Brandon Ehrlich
View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Brandon Ehrlich
Brandon Ehrlich

More by Brandon Ehrlich

View profile
    • Like