Max Quattromani

Infographic

Max Quattromani
Max Quattromani
  • Save
Infographic infographic chart illustration
Download color palette

This is my first dribbble shot. It's part of an infographic I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Max Quattromani
Max Quattromani

More by Max Quattromani

View profile
    • Like