Just creating a new skin for Decerto.net. Currently it is using the default skin but hopefully we will be coding this badboy into something clean and functional. One question is... should i truncate the text in the thread box rather than extending the size of the box to fit the text?

Let me know your thoughts! :)

Posted on May 10, 2011
