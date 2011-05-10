Acciona Energy Control Panel

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I was involved in another WPF project with Acciona Energy, the spanish leading energy company. The client asked for a WPF application to run in their mainscreen at Acciona Central to monitor all the energy consumed by the country.
We can easily watch levels of total energy, and filter by energy type.
after the design was approved by the client i also develop the UI in WPF using Microsoft Expression Blend.
More Screens:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Acciona-Energy/619067