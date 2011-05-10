Simon Ålander

Alkaline 02

Simon Ålander
Simon Ålander
  • Save
Alkaline 02 typography font typeface alkaline stockholm simon ålander coffee made me do it
Download color palette

Just another test of the typeface I'm working on.

Ac936fc044c3b9bf42143e0b5ddce188
Rebound of
Alkaline
By Simon Ålander
Simon Ålander
Simon Ålander

More by Simon Ålander

View profile
    • Like