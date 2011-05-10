Julius Löwe

Woopr for Android

Woopr for Android android interface startscreen icons green blue startmenu
I'm working on an android-app right now and would be pleeeased to hear your voice on this fresh start. The idea was to combine start-screen with additional information. Happy about every comment! Btw: The clients name is replaced by "Woopr" :-) Placeholder...

Posted on May 10, 2011
