Josué Blanco

MHGS Annual Report - Unfolding, pg. 3

Josué Blanco
Josué Blanco
  • Save
MHGS Annual Report - Unfolding, pg. 3 print chaparral annual report titling gothic
Download color palette

This doesn't look nearly as pink in person.

4a67682d9c7b6ddf50dd3813f7942970
Rebound of
MHGS Annual Report - Unfolding, pg. 2
By Josué Blanco
View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Josué Blanco
Josué Blanco

More by Josué Blanco

View profile
    • Like