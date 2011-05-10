Josué Blanco

MHGS Annual Report - Unfolding, pg. 1

MHGS Annual Report - Unfolding, pg. 1 coffee justified
I must have spent hours on those 5 columns trying to get the text set right. I'm still not pleased with the results. Justified text be damned.

That coffee mug is by Squared Eye's Matthew Smith! That fingernail belongs to me!

Rebound of
MHGS Annual Report - Unfolding Cover
Posted on May 10, 2011
