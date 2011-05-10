MHGS Annual Report - Unfolding Cover

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I know Dribbble isn't really the place to show completed work, but I thought it would be nice to show the finished product. This Annual Report was a beast of a project and I don't think I succeeded in the execution of the initial idea. Lots of delays and a major name change caused lots of issues. I'm glad it's done.
This cover wraps around the actual report. It measures 6x4.5 and unfolds to 12x18. My iPhone doesn't capture the reds well.