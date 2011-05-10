Jeff Finley

BOXOMYLK

BOXOMYLK chiptune nes bboy breakbeat funk hip hop punk 8-bit electronica jeff finley music album
I'm finally releasing a new record for my solo music project BOXOMYLK. If you like 8-Bit style music with a bit of punk rock and funky hiphop breaks, then you'll dig.

http://boxomylk.bandcamp.com

