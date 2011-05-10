Kyle Haapala

A goal properly set is halfway reached

Kyle Haapala
Kyle Haapala
  • Save
A goal properly set is halfway reached goals illustration infographic
Download color palette

A portion of a cover for a brochure (unused concept) titled "A goal properly set is halfway reached". The dashed line going downward leads to the company logo.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Kyle Haapala
Kyle Haapala

More by Kyle Haapala

View profile
    • Like