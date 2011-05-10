Trent Walton
We’re so happy to present the microsite for FitText, a jQuery plugin for inflating web type. Use this to make headline text scalable on your fluid or responsive layouts.

My favorite thing about the microsite is max-width: 1500px;, because why not.

I'm thankful to be friends with Dave, who seems to be able to grant all my type wishes with jQuery plugins.

Posted on May 10, 2011
