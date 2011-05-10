Markus Vad Flaaten

Ufo icon

Markus Vad Flaaten
Markus Vad Flaaten
  • Save
Ufo icon ufo icon logo speaker saucer music light green blue rejected fail
Download color palette

Cleaner version! :)

My first real icon job!
Rejected!

(Feedback?)

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Markus Vad Flaaten
Markus Vad Flaaten

More by Markus Vad Flaaten

View profile
    • Like