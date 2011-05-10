Veerle Pieters

The back isbn qr book book cover taupe fresco adaptive web design
Fragment of the back of the book cover for Aaron Gustafson's book 'Adaptive Web Design'. I might need to lighten the box a bit to enhance contrast for perfect scanning for the barcode. Not sure… I thought of finding a way to have this area look as *nice* as possible.

Posted on May 10, 2011
