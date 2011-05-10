Tim Douglas

Clubbies Project - Initial Layout

Tim Douglas
Tim Douglas
  • Save
Clubbies Project - Initial Layout orange blue white otari helvetica drop shadow web web design
Download color palette

A small excerpt from a new project I'm working on. It's currently an idea formed in Photoshop, but it will eventually turn into a WordPress theme. As I progress through the inevitable iterations I'll be posting more shots related to this project.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Tim Douglas
Tim Douglas

More by Tim Douglas

View profile
    • Like