Bartosz Harasimowicz

Level Thermometer

Bartosz Harasimowicz
Bartosz Harasimowicz
  • Save
Level Thermometer thermometer level blue red
Download color palette

This is a level thermometer that displays the current status.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Bartosz Harasimowicz
Bartosz Harasimowicz

More by Bartosz Harasimowicz

View profile
    • Like