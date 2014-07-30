Thomas Habr

AHIxNUI / Logo #2

Thomas Habr
Thomas Habr
  • Save
AHIxNUI / Logo #2 fish popular graphic crafted vintage retro old logo design logotype typography art
Download color palette

Second version of logo design for AHIxNUI.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Thomas Habr
Thomas Habr

More by Thomas Habr

View profile
    • Like