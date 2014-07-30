Daniel Myer ◉

The Rockford Tribute Shot

The Rockford Tribute Shot poster design typography wallpaper branding
Just for fun. A tribute design to "The Rockford Files" a cool show which starred James Garner who lived April 7, 1928 – July 19, 2014 This is his classic gold pontiac firebird.

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
