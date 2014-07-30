Robyn Britt

Colorado Canyons

This never left the concept/B&W stage.

I live in a big mountain biking and hiking area that attracts people from all over the country. This was a possible rough direction for an upcoming medical center, the client wanted to play on the local attractions/canyons and outdoorsy feel, but ultimately decided to go for a more modest medical feel. I had fun with this, regardless.

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
