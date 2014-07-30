Colorado Canyons

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This never left the concept/B&W stage.
I live in a big mountain biking and hiking area that attracts people from all over the country. This was a possible rough direction for an upcoming medical center, the client wanted to play on the local attractions/canyons and outdoorsy feel, but ultimately decided to go for a more modest medical feel. I had fun with this, regardless.